Image credit: Instagram

Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat

Last night Bigg Boss OTT premiere went live on Voot. The show was OTT, holding true to its title. We saw 13 contestants entering the show namely, Karan Nath, Zeeshan Khan, Urfi Javed, Rakesh Bapat, Muskan Jattana, Prateek Sehajpal, Nishant Bhatt, Millind Gaba, Akshara Singh, Divya Agarwal, Riddhima Pandit, Neha Bhasin, Shamita Shetty. Karan Johar welcomed them all and asked them to form connections, just like the thirteenth season of Bigg Boss. So, the ladies each were to pick two men who then were put to test. The ladies would pick one who impressed them and hence, the connection was formed. So, let's have a dekko at the connections formed in Bigg Boss OTT until now. First up, we have Raqesh Bapat and Shamita Shetty. Shamita had picked Raqesh and Karan Nath who then had a bhel-making competition. Eventually, Shamita picked Raqesh as her connection.