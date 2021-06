Parineeti Chopra - Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar

Actress Parineeti Chopra essayed the role of Sandeep in the film and recently revealed that she did not shower for two days for the sequence wherein she suffered a miscarriage. That whole sequence, we shot over two or three days in that hut. And as an actor - I really don't know how people are going to react to this information - but I didn't shower for two days, for that sequence, Parineeti said to a media portal.