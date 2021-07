Image credit: Instagram/raashiikhanna

Shahid’s South hottie

Shahid Kapoor will soon be making his OTT debut with The Family Man creators, Raj & DK, on Amazon Prime Video. The web series has been tentatively titled Sunny, and is touted to be an over-the-top action dhamaka, with top-notch South star and National Award-winning actor Vijay Sethupathi playing the primary antagonist, and South actress Raashii Khanna as the female lead. Today, let’s focus on Raashii Khanna. For the uninitiated Bollywood junta, the beauty is quite a popular actress down South, especially recognised for her work in Telugu cinema, having acted opposite big heroes in big films like Jai Lava Kusa, Tholi Prema, Srinivasa Kalyanram, Venky Mama and others. And she’s smoking-hot, too. Don’t take our word for it if you haven’t seen her movies. Check out her pics here yourself…