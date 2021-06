Image credit: Instagram

Mouni Roy and her love for backless

Mouni Roy is one of the most loved actresses we have in the entertainment industry. She is drop-dead gorgeous and her screen presence is too powerful to ignore. And the actress herself loves to tease with her backless pictures. Mind you, her pictures could leave you gasping for breath. Here's the Brahmastra actress posing around on the beach. The little printed short dress is quite HOT. We are sooo in love with her kohl eyes.