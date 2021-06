Image credit: Instagram

Nia Sharma – the beauty in black

Nia Sharma is one of the hottest actresses we have in the television world. The actress works very hard and follows a strict diet to keep in shape. A lot of men (read fans) go gaga over her drop-dead gorgeous looks. Nia Sharma has been a show-stealer from the very beginning. Her bold risks when picking outfits got her the tag of one of the sexiest Asian alive and rightly so. Nia Sharma seems to love black like you and us. Though she loves to experiment with colours, black seems to be her favourite outta all. Here are some pictures of Nia in black couture that are too sexy to handle. Nia loves to flaunt her midriff and often opts for low-waist pants. Here's the Ishq Mein Marjawan actress in black denim and crop top with a plunging neckline.