Image credit: Instagram

Gunjan Utreja

Host and actor Gunjan Utreja said, My first earnings were Rs 4,250. I earned it when I did my summer job for a brand, selling high-end security locks and other equipment for homes. I was thrilled to see the amount and wanted to spend all of it on my parents by buying them clothes. But my mom asked me to keep 10% of the same for charity and the rest my father deposited the same in a savings account. I haven't withdrawn money from that account ever. It's still intact there. My parents wanted to teach me few valuable lessons in saving money and also doing my bit for the society.