Image credit: Instagram/ Twitter

Arudeep shippers, here's a treat for y'all…

Indian Idol 12 has been cashing on the fake love angle between contestants Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal. The two have been grabbing headlines a lot ever since the Indian Idol 12 started. Their chemistry on-stage has been widely appreciated by not just fans but also judges - Himesh Reshammiya, Neha Kakkar, Vishal Dadlani, Anu Malik and more. Even the guests such as veteran singers Udit Narayan, Alka Yagnik, Anuradha Paudwal and more have heaped praises on them. Though there is nothing called love between the two, fans love shipping them. So, here's a compilation of some special moments between Arunita Kanjilal and Pawandeep Rajan for all the Arudeep fans out there. Here's the time when a usually clad in Lehenga choli, Arunita turned a doll during an episode. Yesteryear actress Zeenat Aman had graced the sets and given a makeover to Arunita just for fun. Indian Idol 12's Pawandeep was clearly bowled over by Arunita's modern look.