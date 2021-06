Image credit: Instagram/ Shraddha Arya/ Twinkle Vashisht

Shraddha Arya in a midnight blue lehenga

Shraddha Arya is one of the leading television actresses we have in the industry. She is currently portraying the role of Preeta Karan Luthra in ZeeTV's popular TV show Kundali Bhagya. She's paired alongside Dheeraj Dhoopar. Her chemistry with the dapper actor is widely appreciated. Shraddha wears the choicest of clothes in Kundali Bhagya. Recently, the actress shared some stunning pictures on her gram, giving a glimpse of her upcoming look from the show. And Shraddha looks so gorgeous that you cannot take your eyes off her. We agree that western outfits look hot, but desi outfits RULE. Here's one full-length picture of Shraddha that she shared on her gram.