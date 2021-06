Image credit: Instagram/ Sanjeeda Shaikh

Sanjeeda Shaikh – the hottest babe in town

Sanjeeda Shaikh is ruling Instagram and how! The actress has been sharing some uber-hot and ultra-glamorous pictures on her social media handle and setting everyone's mobile screens on fire. The actress has moved to OTT and movies space and hence, has been missing from the TV screens. Sanjeeda Shaikh's fans have been missing her a lot. However, the actress makes up for it with her presence on Instagram. Sanjeeda is one of the hottest chicks in the television industry. With an hourglass figure and impeccable fashion sense, Sanjeeda Shaikh is ruling hearts on Instagram. Her latest photoshoots on the gram are HOT enough to make you sweat even though it's not summer. So, let's check out Sanjeeda's pictures here and watch them at your own risk. Here's one of the mesmerizing photoshoots that the Ek Hasina Thi actress recently shot for. That maroon velvet boots with those stockings and a black bodysuit on Sanjeeda look breath-taking.