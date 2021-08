Samantha

Long before Samantha Ruth Prabhu tied the knot with Naga Chaitanya, she was rumoured to be in a secret relationship with actor Siddharth. They had reportedly kept their relationship under wraps for a long time. After their alleged break-up, Samantha's interview about relationship had gone viral. Fans connected the dots and assumed that she was talking about Siddharth when she mentioned about personal life crisis. Later, she cleared the air and tweeted, The article in the DC makes me look like the victim.I am not. Siddharth is a great guy. Media stop taking sides. This is personal. STOP.