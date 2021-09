Shilpa Shetty welcomes Ganpati Bappa home!

The past few months haven’t been easy for Shilpa Shetty. With Raj Kundra embroiled in porn films case and later being arrested for the same. However, the actress looks all set to invite abundance and happiness into her life again. She was seen today at Mumbai’s Lalbuag area, from where she brought home her Ganesha, ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi. The actress looked happy and radiant as she posed for pictures.