Disha Vakani

For the longest period of time, fans have been waiting for Disha Vakani aka Daya Ben to return to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. However, it seems the makers and the actor are unable to come to an agreement. The producer of the show, Asit Modi in one of his interviews had spoken about Disha's return. He had said, I understand that the audience has got tired of waiting for Daya bhabhi and they want to see her back and I can understand their sentiments. I can understand that the viewers want to see Daya Ben and even I want to see her again on the show. From an audience perspective if I see I also want Daya Bhabhi on the show, but during this pandemic few things are not possible and the audience will have to support me for the next 2-3 months. I request them to understand our situation.