Sridevi as Shivagami!

Ramya Krishnan received many accolades for portraying Shivgami Devi in Baahubali series. But the role was first offered to Sridevi. In an interview with a Telugu channel, she had opened up about the same and said, I could not be part of many films in my career due to various reasons. But I don’t know why only this film is being talked about. Baahubali part 1 and part 2 came out and both became big hits. And I don’t understand why people still talk about it. She had also rubbished rumours of her demanding Rs 10 crore for the film.