Happy birthday Sonam!

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor Ahuja has turned a year older today (June 9). The 35-year diva has acted in several films including Saawariya, Aisha, I Hate Luv Storys, Raanjhanaa, Khoobsurat, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, Neerja, Pad Man, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, and The Zoya Factor. Mrs. Ahuja has transformed herself over the years and has won hearts with her strong style game. Sonam has time and again upped the sartorial ante in B-town and is known for experimenting with her looks. Let's take a look at her offbeat styles that we are in love with and get inspired to adapt her style too.