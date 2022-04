Image credit: Instagram

Sonam Kapoor

With the growth of social media, it’s become a trend to post about all the major life events in one’s life. Our celebrities are also not behind when it comes to this. From Rihanna to Sonam Kapoor, here’s a list of celebs who flaunted their baby bumbs. In this pic, we have Sonam Kapoor, who looked quite stunning in her pregnancy photoshoot. She is expecting her first child with Anand Ahuja.