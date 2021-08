Image credit: Instagram/ Shruti Haasan

When Shruti Haasan spoke about sobriety

Today, we will be talking about some of Salaar and Laabam actress Shruti Haasan's statements that went viral on the internet. The actress has always spoken her heart out on various things. So, here are 8 of Shruti Haasan's statements that had grabbed headlines. When Shruti has come on a chat show, the actress has opened up on quitting drinking. Back in 2019, the Katamayarudu actress had said that she had been sober for two years. And her statement was blown out of proportion and turned into Shruti battling alcoholism and was labelled an alcoholic. Shruti had opened up on the same saying, Drinking is part of today’s culture. There is no stigma attached to it. But I didn’t want to do it anymore. I want to live a sober life. I don’t judge people who drink. It’s strange that everybody drinks but nobody wants to talk about it. People don’t even admit that they have ever had a drink, which is ridiculous in 2019. And then, when I say I want to lead a sober life and not have that glass of wine, why is this turned into something else?