Image credit: Instagram/ Tamannaah

Tamannaah's amazing photoshoots

Baahubali fame Tamannaah is one of the most popular actresses across several cinemas. The actress currently is busy with some super projects in her kitty. And while she is shooting for the same, she is also sharing HOT and HAPPENING photoshoots on her gram. The actress recently collaborated with Sabyasachi X HM's new collection. Tamannaah shared super HOT pictures in a crop top, jacket and denim. Yep, that's the whole look, but the way Tamannaah carried it is super cool. Let's have a dekko at her pictures here: