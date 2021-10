Image credit: Twitter

Valimai Exclusive Stills

Thala Ajith aka Ajith Kumar's Valimai is one of the most anticipated films from the Tamil film industry. Thala Ajith's fans are eagerly awaiting to see their massy and classy hero in his next and they won't be disappointed at all. New stills of Valimai have been dropped by the makers, and they are going viral on social media like CRAZY! Such is the fan following of Thala Ajith. It is his racer avatar that has excited the fans the most. Everyone knows Thala Ajith has a penchant for races. And seeing their favourite star doing what he loves the most is a treat for all his fans. Check out the new still here: