Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan, Nagendra babu

Today, we will be having a dekko at the real-life siblings of famous South actors and actresses. Some of them are very popular and a part of the industry while some are lesser-known. So, without further ado, let’s get to know the South stars and their siblings. First up, we have megastar Chiranjeevi. The Acharya actor is a self-made megastar. He has two brothers who are notable and respected people in the industry. His younger brother is Nagendra Babu who is also an actor and film producer. Chiranjeevi’s youngest brother is Power star Pawan Kalyan. He is an actor and a politician.