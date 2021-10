Image credit: Twitter

Thalapathy Vijay’s Beast

Thalapathy Vijay’s next, BEAST is the most anticipated Tamil action-drama film written and directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. Recently, the film has been making headlines for the leaked picture and videos from the sets that went viral on social media like crazy. And now, there are some pictures of a lookalike of Thalapathy Vijay that are going viral. And this has confused the fans as the lookalike has the same mannerisms as that of the Bigil actor. As soon as the pictures of Thalapathy’s lookalike had surfaced, fans speculated that it was another leaked picture from the sets of BEAST. However, that’s not the case.