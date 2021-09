Image credit: Instagram

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Every actor loves a character that challenges them. Every actor wants to explore their talent, break the moulds and challenge themselves with different genres and characters on-screen, whatever the medium. And with the booming OTT, they sure are getting a lot of chances. However, it does not mean that the movie business doesn't offer anything substantial. And even if they don't, the leading ladies from the South industry sure know how to respect their talents. And that's what some of the Top South actresses have been doing. Let's talk about Samantha Ruth Prabhu first. After being a part of Telugu and Tamil cinema for years, she finally ventured into the Hindi medium with a web series. Samantha considerably challenged herself as an artist with the character of Raji. And now, Samantha is all game for more challenging stuff. She wants to do different roles, films/shows from now on. Samantha will be next seen in Shaakuntalam and Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal.