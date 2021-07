Image credit: Instagram/ Sayyeshaa

New parents Sayyeshaa and Arya and their romance

A couple of hours ago, South actor Vishal took to his social media handle and announced that Sarpatta Parambarai actor Arya and his actress wife, Sayyeshaa, have been blessed with a baby girl. It was a pleasant surprise for all the fans of Arya and Sayyeshaa as they kept the pregnancy a secret. Vishal couldn't control his excitement upon knowing the news and Tweeted out, congratulating the new couple. As they embrace this new phase of their lives, let's have a dekko at times when Sayyeshaa and Arya left us and their fans gushing with their subtle and warm PDA on social media. Check out the pictures here: There has to be a filmy posture, don't you think? Bollywood is in everyone's blood!