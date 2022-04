Image credit: Google

KGF 2 actor Yash on being compared with Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan

It’s amazing to have the world of entertainment. It provides us an escape from the grim realities and that can be so beneficial at times. This week too, was quite exciting as far as South is concerned. From KGF 2 actor Yash on being compared with Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, RRR star Ram Charan offered a big Bollywood project and more, here’s what all happened in the world of South last week. So, Yash was asked about being compared with Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan. He told BollywoodLife, I am a cinema kid. I have grown up watching their films. So I would like to add that you know nothing is permanent here. I mean they are superstars and disrespecting them or comparing is not right. They all have been my inspiration to become an actor. They are the pillars of the industry.