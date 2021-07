Image credit: PR

Lolo in the house

This weekend, Super Dancer Chapter 4 will welcome Karisma Kapoor as a guest judge and the contestants, along with their super gurus, will be seen paying fitting tribute to the actress. Karisma will be seen mesmerising one and all with her effervescent personality, and grooving with the kids on her chartbusters. From sharing personal anecdotes to explaining the family tree of the Kapoor Khandaan and appreciating the performances of the contestants, Karisma will be seen at her best.