Wish granted

After witnessing Neerja and her super guru, Bhavna’s mesmerizing performance, on the song, Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhein from her movie, Baazigar, Shilpa Shetty will be seen revealing on the upcoming weekend episode of Super Dancer Chapter 4, “I was always jealous this song wasn’t given to me. It’s a dance number, and I always wanted to be part of it.