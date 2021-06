Image credit: PR

Black-and-white Bollywood

This weekend, Super Dancer Chapter 4 is set to offer its viewers a one-of-a-kind experience. Taking us on a magical journey through dance with none other than special guest Annu Kapoor, the show is all set to celebrate the black-and-white era, popularly known as the golden era of Indian Cinema. And Annuji being the sport that he is, indulges all the little contestants, joining them at different intervals for a jig on stage.