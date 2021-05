Take inspiration from the best

Eid 2021 is round the corner and it is a celebration day for Muslims all across the globe. Eid will be celebrated on May 13th with a lot of zeal and enthusiasm. Well, the celebration always means dressing up nicely. This Eid put your best foot forward and take cues from our leading actresses who are ruling hearts with their impeccable style and fashion sense. Take inspiration from celebrities such as Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, Hina Khan, and look your best on Eid.