Diana Hayden

Miss World 1997 Diana Hayden was among the very first ones from India to opt egg freezing. After she had her twins, she had opened up about freezing her eggs and said, I happened to come across some material about egg freezing. It was mainly being used in the USA and in Australia by women suffering from cancer, as it allowed them to have children after overcoming the disease. I had no idea that it was being pioneered in India by Dr Nandita Palshetkar and Dr Hrishikesh Pai until a friend introduced me to Dr Palshetkar. After a few meetings and lots of questions, I was sure that that was what I wanted to do. I had my eggs frozen 11 years back, at the age of 34.