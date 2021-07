Image credit: Instagra,/ #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin

Sayi's birthday celebration

Tonight's episode of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is going to be one sweet episode. For those, who couldn't catch up, Virat aka Neil Bhatt pretends to forget Sayi aka Ayesha Singh's birthday. He wants to make Sayi's birthday extra special and hence involves everyone in planning a surprise for her. And in tonight's episode of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, he will give a surprise to Sayi. It's going to be an interesting episode, and you should surely not miss out on it. Here are some pictures from tonight's episode that will increase your excitement 100 fold.