Image credit: Instagram/ Rahul Vaidya/ Disha Parmar

Rahul and Disha's tale of kisses

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar are now man and wife. The two lovebirds tied the knot at a grand wedding, in Mumbai, on 16th July 2021. The two have been dishing out couple goals ever since Rahul professed his love for Disha on national television whilst inside Bigg Boss house. Here's a dekko at the times when the couple did not shy away from showering each other with kisses and love. And mind you, they both are very generous on showering each other with kisses out and about. Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar keep sharing pictures of the same, and we thought of compiling it all. So, let's check out the pictures here. This is when Disha joined Rahul for a house party after his stint in Bigg Boss 14. Rahul got a chance to spend some quality time with his ladylove after months.