Imlie (Anu/ Nakli Naani)

TV shows have become a lot more dramatic these days. To create trouble in the life of the protagonist, these days, it seems, the makers are introducing more than one antagonist. And it seems to be working in their favour too. There are several TV shows in Indian television that have more than one villain in the story. So, today, we will have a dekko at such TV shows and characters. So, let's get going. First up, we have Imlie. The Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Gashmeer Mahajani and Mayuri Deshmukh starrer Imlie is one of the most-watched TV shows in the country. Sumbul plays Imlie to Gashmeer's Aditya. Being from a small village, Imlie is often looked down up and treated as a servant. Malini's mother Anu (played by Jyoti Gauba) often tries to pull Imlie down for ruining her daughter's life. Back when Imlie was staying in her village, her step-grandmother was the biggest villain of her life. And these days, Aditya's mother Aparna (played by Ritu Chaudhary) is also against Imlie.