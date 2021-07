Image credit: Instagram/ Twitter/ Pinterest

Ranveer Singh

We are back with our Friday wrap section wherein we list down celebrities from the world of entertainment who were trolled for some or the other reason. And like always, we have a mix. This time we have celebrities from the TV, Bollywood and music industry who were trolled for various reasons. Have a dekko at all the dope here. Firstly, we have Ranveer Singh. TBH, the Simmba star has been trolled mercilessly for his fashion sense. And that's why he was trolled this time around too. The Cirkus actor is known for breaking gender stereotypes with his style files. However, he receives a lot of flak for the same. Recently, he shared some pictures on his gram in which he modelled for Gucci. However, people called him a 'sasta copy of Jared Leto'.