Anupamaa

Indian TV shows are one of the most loved TV shows that enjoy popularity not just in the country, but across the globe. From family drama to romance or mystery thriller, mythological drama and more. You name it, and we have everything. Indian TV shows essentially run heavy on drama, and it includes A LOT of characters. And over the years, the cast members become a family. So, let's have a dekko at seven ongoing TV shows with an ensemble cast who are as good as the extended family members. First up, we have Anupamaa. The show features Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey and Madalsa Sharma in lead with a supporting cast such as Paras Kalnawat, Muskaam Bamne, Ashish Mehrotra, Nidhi Shah, Alpana Buch, Anagha Bhosale, Arvind Vaidya, Shekhar Shukla, Ekta Saraiya, Paresh Bhatt, Tassnim Sheikh, Rushad Rana, Mehul Nisar to name a few. They have loads of fun on sets together.