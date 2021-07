Image credit: Instagram

Karan Mehra

Karan Mehra was a part of a very famous TV show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. He essayed the role of Naitik while Hina Khan was Akshara. Numerous times, reports of him threatening to quit the show kept making it to the headlines. It was reported that he wasn't happy with the generation leap taking place in the show. However, he had rubbished all these speculations and we saw him playing Naitik. He was quoted saying then, This is just speculation and I don’t want to comment on it. Every year they say that I am leaving, but I am still here. I am not leaving the show right now. Eventually he did quit the show citing health issues.