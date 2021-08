Image credit: Instagram/ Twitter/ Pinterest

Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya 2

Arhaan Behll and Pooja Gor reunited for season two of Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya this year in March. However, the latest reports state that just months after the premiere, the show is shutting shop. It is being said that Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya 2 failed to get good TRPs since the airing. A TOI report states that the news has come as a shock to the cast.