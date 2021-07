Image credit: Instagram/ Erica Fernandes

Erica Fernandes's sultry hot pics

Erica Fernandes is currently winning hearts as Sonakshi in Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3. The actress has reunited with her costar, Shaheer Sheikh for the third season of the most favourite TV show. Now, Erica Fernandes has been quite frequent with her Instagram posts. She has a unique style when it comes to uploading pictures on her gram. Erica has always been super stylish. Being a yogini, she has always maintained a fixed diet and fitness routine. Let's have a dekko at Erica Fernandes' uber-glam pictures that will leave you panting and gasping for breath. Here's Erica in a glamorous ensemble for an awards night.