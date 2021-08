Image credit: Instagram/ Surbhi Chandna

Surbhi Chandna's dinner date in Maldives

Surbhi Chandna is one of the most loved actresses in the television industry right now. The actress was last seen in a music video and before that in Ekta Kapoor's Naagin. Surbhi won several hearts as Bani in Naagin 5. Now, we just cannot wait to see Surbhi back on the small screens. However, it seems, the actress is in a mood to chill and we don't blame her. The pandemic has been too exhausting for everyone. And to take a break from staying home, Surbhi Chandna has jetted off to the Maldives and thereupon she had a private dinner and loads of fun. Let's check out her pictures here: