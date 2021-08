Image credit: Instagram/ Disha Parmar

Disha Parmar's a 'happy puppy'

We are sure popular television actress Disha Parmar broke several hearts when she tied the knot with singer and reality TV show contestant Rahul Vaidya on 16th July 2021. The two lovebirds are enjoying their marital bliss for a couple of weeks now. On Instagram, newly married Disha Parmar is seen flaunting her Chura (bangles for the new bride). And now, she has yet again shared some pictures. This time, the actress was also seen flaunting her back and her love for sarees. Disha looks quite radiant in the pictures and is glowing like as she has said, a 'happy puppy'. Let's have a dekko at her pictures here: