Image credit: Instagram/ Zeeshan Khan

Zeeshan Khan to entertain

Just a couple of hours ago, we saw the video of Kumkum Bhagya’s Aryan aka Zeeshan Khan’s promo video for his entry in Bigg Boss OTT. The charming boy recreated his bathrobe look while making his entry. But as soon as he was questioned by Karan Johar, the host of Bigg Boss OTT, he threw his robe away flaunting his abs in a Ranveer Singh inspired look. So, we thought of scanning his Instagram, and boy, oh boy, Zeeshan Khan loves to flaunt his abs and how! We came across some of his pictures on his Instagram handle that’ll leave the girls inside the house and his fans drooling over him.