Ram Kapoor-Sakshi Tanwar - Bade Achhe Lagte Hain

Indian television shows have come a long way. From the typical saas-bahu dramas with no steamy romance to featuring kisses and bedroom romance scenes. Yes, we still have the saas-bahu or devrani-jethani dramas taking place in our TV shows, but you've got to admit that the medium has grown bolder these days. So, today, we will have a dekko at the on-screen kisses on television that shocked the audience. First up, we have Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar. The two amazing actors kissed on-screen in their hit TV show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain. Fans of the show were surprised and shocked at the same time.