Surbhi Chandna

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most loved TV shows in the country. In fact, it is one of the most-watched TV shows in the country. Now, there have been several cameos that you probably missed watching on TV. And so, we thought of refreshing your mind with the same. And we bet that you'd want to revisit old episodes after learning about them. Now, Surbhi Chandna is a popular face in the television industry. However, before she was cast as Annika which shot her to fame, Surbhi had made a cameo in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. The actress played the role of Jethalal's secretary who cons everyone by claiming to be Jethalal aka Dilip Joshi's wife. It surely created a lot of fuss in Jethalal and Dayaben's life back then. The whole Gokuldham society was in chaos after this.