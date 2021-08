Image credit: Instagram

Surbhi Chandna

The pandemic has been unkind to everyone in ways one cannot imagine. And amidst everything, getting a chance to break free from the cages (locked up in the house due to lockdown) is more than welcome for a lot of reasons. At some point in last and this year, a lot of television beauties jetted off to scenic locations with sea/ocean to rejuvenate. Thereupon, they flaunted their toned physique, leaving fans shocked and surprised. Just yesterday, Ishqbaaaz and Naagin fame actress Surbhi Chandna shared some HOT bikini pictures on her Instagram, and we couldn't stop gushing over how gorgeous she looked. After raising temperatures yesterday, we thought of other television beauties who left everyone gasping for breaths. Let's check out the list below: