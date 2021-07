Image credit: Instagram/ Shilpa Shetty/ Mohit Rai

The ever-gorgeous – Shilpa Shetty

When you look at Shilpa Shetty, what do you think could be her age? When we look at the gorgeous beauty, we cannot believe our eyes. The Baazigar actress looks no more than a 22 or a 25-year-old! Shilpa Shetty is a mother of two kids and is 46 (we know, unbelievable). The actress has been keeping herself fit and fabulous with Yoga. Currently, she is busy judging Super Dancer Chapter 4. And when making appearances on the show, Shilpa always leaves us surprised with her choicest ensembles. It seems the actress has got a fever of sequins. Let's check out two of her outfits below: