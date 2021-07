Image credit: Instagram/ Hina Khan

Hina Khan-Rocky Jaiswal

Our Indian television industry has a lot of couples. While some are new to this phase of their lives, some have been dating for a long time. So, here's we are with 7 celebrities from the telly land that we want to see get married. Of course, no pressure. It's just that they make such a good pair that it's high time they make it official. First, we have Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal. Hina met Rocky on the sets of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. He was the supervising producer of the show. Initially, they were just friends, but soon, love blossomed between the two. It was in 2017 that they publically accepted their relationship inside the house of Bigg Boss. They are just growing stronger every passing day. Don't you think they should get married?