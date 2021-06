Bigg Boss 15

Hola friends, we had previously conducted a poll asking y'all which popular TV show's sequel has got you most excited. The contenders for the same were - Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi, Bigg Boss 15, Pavitra Rishta and Balika Vadhu 2 and today, we are declaring the results of the same. First up, let's talk about Bigg Boss 15. The Salman Khan-hosted reality TV show will soon hit the tube. Currently, in the developmental stage, Bigg Boss 15 has already grabbed headlines and made ample noise with the possible contestant list, design of the set and more. It had also been reported that this time, Bigg Boss will reopen for the commoners. However, it seems that the audience is not that excited to watch Bigg Boss 15. With 12 per cent of votes, Bigg Boss 15 has grabbed the second position and is tied with another show.