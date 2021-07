Image credit: Instagram/ #Sairat

How it all began

Now, those who have been watching Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin would know that Virat has been doubting Ajinkya and Sayi's friendship. He did not like the fact that Sayi had friends in college. Especially a guy friend. Sayi had said that she was not his friend. Later on, when Ajinkya turned up unannounced with friends on Sayi's birthday, his jealousy increased. And it reached its limit when Pakhi aka Aishwarya Sharma instigated him. Pakhi would forcefully send Ajinkya to Sayi room. She would then send Virat fuelling his jealousy. Virat, in a fit of rage, would beat up Ajinkya. Sayi and Virat would then have a very big argument.