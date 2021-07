Image credit: Instagram/ Aishwarya Sharma

Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt's getaway

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt have been dating for a while now. They are reportedly engaged to be married. Aishwarya and Neil met on the sets of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and hit it off instantly. They both are crazy fun people, and it's a riot to see their energies matching. Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt recently had a getaway with their families, it seems. Aishwarya has shared a lot of pictures from their getaway on her Instagram handle. She and Neil are goofing around amidst the greenery. Let's have a dekko at their goofy yet adorable pictures here: