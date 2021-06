Image credit: Instagram

Barkha Bisht

There were reports floating around stating that all is not well between celebrity couple Barkha Bisht and Indraneil Sengupta. It was reported that Indraneil's closeness with his Bengali co-star Ishaa Saha has been creating issues between the couple. However, Barkha refuted the reports stating, I am not taking this seriously. Such rumours become a part and parcel of your life when you are in showbiz. Neil and I have spoken about this and we don't feel the need to give it any significance. Neil and I are fine. Indraneil had also denied the reports saying, Barkha and I are doing absolutely fine, thank you. I do not know what is the source of this, but all these are merely rumours. The reports also claimed that I have been visiting Kolkata often. That is untrue. I travel to Kolkata only when there is work. The last time I was there, it was for a shoot. My next Kolkata trip too will just be for some work assignment. Barkha and I have a long career ahead and I am okay with such rumours popping up at times. There is nothing I can do about it.