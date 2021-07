Image credit: Instagram/ Sidharth Shukla

Dashing dude Sidharth Shukla

Sidharth Shukla is one of the most popular actors in the film and television industry. Sidharth Shukla's popularity increased 1000 folds post his stint in Bigg Boss 13. He was next seen in some music videos with Shehnaaz Gill and other actresses. His last stint was Broken But Beautiful 3 with Sonia Rathee. Fans had been super stoked about his digital debut and made sure that it gets a phenomenal response. Let's have a dekko at the super irresistible images of Sidharth Shukla that justify his most eligible bachelor title.