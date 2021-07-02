Image credit: Google

Once a hottie, always a hottie

Essaying the character of Pammi in the popular TV show, Des Mein Niklla Hoga Chand, brought nationwide fame to Sangita Ghosh, after which she hosted reality shows like Nach Baliye, beside appearing in a few more TV serials. She was last seen in another popular show, Divya Drishti, where she played the character of Pishachini. And from Des Mein Niklla Hoga Chand to Divya Drishti, one thing that has remained constant is Sangita Ghosh’s ability to scorch the screen with her hotness. Just in case you need a refresher, here are a few of her throwback pics from the time she did a photoshoot in a bikini top and denim hot pants…looking sexier than almost anything we've ever had the good fortune of casting our eyes on.